Urban Meyer on Future in Coaching: 'I Believe This Is It'

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Urban Meyer said Saturday that he doesn't anticipate returning to coaching after Ohio State's Rose Bowl clash with Washington on Tuesday.

In an interview with Chris Fowler for ESPN's College GameDay (h/t Brad Crawford of 247Sports), Meyer expressed his belief that the New Year's Day game will be his final game as a college head coach:

"I believe this is it. Once again, that's between myself and my family, but I don't believe I'll coach football again. I feel like I am leaving on my own terms. I've been a Buckeye since I've been this big. I love this area. My dream was to hand it off to someone who I think is not only great but I think he'll make us stronger."

Meyer announced on Dec. 4 that he would retire from coaching at the end of the 2018 season, allowing offensive coordinator Ryan Day to take over as Ohio State's new head coach.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.