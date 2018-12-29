Ohio State vs. Washington: Odds and Score Prediction for Rose Bowl 2019

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Rose Bowl is always under the national spotlight, but there will be an amplified focus on the clash of Big Ten and Pac-12 champions for the 105th edition of the prestigious college football bowl game.

The majority of the attention paid to the Rose Bowl by neutrals will be centered on Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

With Justin Herbert electing to stay at Oregon for another season, Haskins could potentially be the first signal-caller off the board in the 2019 NFL draft, if he decides to test the NFL waters.

Haskins isn't the only college football star to take the field in Pasadena, California on New Year's Day, as Ohio State and Washington possess a handful future professionals on their respective rosters who will make an impact Tuesday afternoon.

Rose Bowl Odds (via OddsShark)

Spread: Ohio State -6.5

Over/Under: 57.5

Money Line: Ohio State (-263; Bet $263 to win $100); Washington (+210; Bet $100 to win $210)

Score Prediction

Ohio State 24, Washington 16

One of two trends has to end at the Rose Bowl.

Ohio State scored 159 points in its last three games, while Washington conceded 41 points in three victories during the same span.

Given how well the Huskies have played on the defensive side of the ball, we're not expecting a shootout, but Haskins still finds a way to make his imprint on the game.

While it's easy to think Haskins records his sixth 400-yard passing performance of the season, he'll end up around 250 yards through the air because of Washington's strong secondary.

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Since 2013, Washington produced five defensive backs who were selected in the first two rounds of the NFL draft, and the Huskies could add to that total with Byron Murphy in April.

The Murphy-led secondary should limit the amount of open space Ohio State's receivers create, which is why Haskins will struggle to put together extended drives in the first half.

Instead of relying on Haskins' arm in the opening two quarters, the Buckeyes challenge Washington's 20th-ranked rushing defense by way of running backs Mike Weber and J.K. Dobbins.

Ohio State's running back tandem will do enough work in the first half to create one scoring drive, as they push back Washington's defense, despite the best efforts of linebackers Ben Burr-Kirven and Tevis Bartlett.

Washington's first-half offensive production will come on the ground as well, as running back Myles Gaskin searches for his fourth 100-yard performance in the last five games.

Gaskin faces an Ohio State defense that gave up 151 yards on the ground to Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship and allowed 161 rushing yards in the previous contest against Michigan.

Gaskin's production is vital for the Huskies, who don't want quarterback Jake Browning to shoulder all the offensive pressure.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Browning entered the 2018 season with a decent amount of hype, but he failed to produce an eye-popping campaign by throwing 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

In fact, Browning's been intercepted in six of his last eight games, including once in the Apple Cup against Washington State and in the Pac-12 Championship win over Utah.

Look for Ohio State defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones, who is a first-round talent, to lead the pass rush against Browning in an attempt to force turnovers.

At some point, the defensive pressure from the Buckeyes creates the inevitable turnover out of Browning and shifts the momentum of the contest.

In that moment at the start of the second half, Haskins begins to take over and shows the NFL scouts in attendance what he's capable of on one of the sport's biggest stages.

Haskins has a wide array of receivers to link up with in the passing game, and once he gets into a rhythm in the pocket, he'll find a way to beat Washington's secondary using Parris Campbell, K.J. Hill, Terry McLaurin and others.

After Ohio State asserts its dominance, Gaskin brings the Huskies back into the game with a touchdown scamper, but it won't be enough to halt the steamrolling Buckeyes offense.

In the fourth quarter, Haskins leads Ohio State down the field for the game-winning touchdown, and in the process he wows the NFL personnel in need of finding a quarterback for their respective franchises.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.