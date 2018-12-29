Gardner Minshew, Washington State Beat Iowa State 28-26 in Alamo Bowl

Gardner Minshew, Washington State Beat Iowa State 28-26 in Alamo BowlDecember 29, 2018
Eric Gay/Associated Press
Quarterback Gardner Minshew II threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns as No. 13 Washington State beat No. 24 Iowa State 28-26 on Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Junior wideout Hakeem Butler had nine catches and 192 yards for Iowa State, which fell to 8-5. Junior running back David Montgomery added 179 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown.
Washington State finished 11-2 and set a school record for most wins in a single season.
