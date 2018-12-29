Gardner Minshew, Washington State Beat Iowa State 28-26 in Alamo Bowl

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Quarterback Gardner Minshew II threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns as No. 13 Washington State beat No. 24 Iowa State 28-26 on Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Junior wideout Hakeem Butler had nine catches and 192 yards for Iowa State, which fell to 8-5. Junior running back David Montgomery added 179 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown.

Washington State finished 11-2 and set a school record for most wins in a single season.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.