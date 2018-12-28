Warriors Rumors: Golden State Unlikely to Match Patrick McCaw's Cavs Offer Sheet

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are "highly unlikely" to match the Cleveland Cavaliers' offer sheet for restricted free agent Patrick McCaw, according to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.

McCaw has sat the entire season as he and the Warriors were unable to come to an agreement. Per Poole, the third-year pro rejected a $1.7 million qualifying offer and then a two-year, $5.2 million deal. Cleveland is offering a two-year, $6 million contract.

The 23-year-old has averaged four points per game in two seasons.

The question is whether the holdout was worth it for McCaw.

He is getting up to $800,000 more with the Cavs deal (which is non-guaranteed), but the ex-UNLV guard just went from the two-time defending champions to the team with the NBA's worst record.

In the short term, this doesn't look like a good move given that Cleveland is already playing out the string in December.

In the long term, he's betting on himself in the hope of landing better future contracts, and that's what makes this a potentially smart move.

McCaw wasn't going to get much playing time on a competitive Warriors team. He did start 30 games for Golden State during his career, but he only did so when there were injuries to the starting five. McCaw averaged just 15.9 minutes per game during his Warriors stint and barely saw playing time in the 2018 postseason.

McCaw should be able to crack the rotation in Cleveland, however. The only backcourt player the Cavs really have a long-term commitment to is Collin Sexton, who was the team's first-round pick in 2018.

Otherwise, the rest of the guards have uncertain futures in Cleveland, as none of them are signed with the Cavs past 2020. Therefore, Cleveland could experiment, give McCaw some work and see what he does.