Sugar Bowl Odds: Texas vs. Georgia Betting Preview, Pick

Georgia is 5-2 straight up and 6-0-1 against the spread over its last seven postseason contests, including conference and national championship games.

Texas, on the other hand, is just 1-3 both SU and ATS over its last four postseason games.

The bowl betting trends seem to favor the Bulldogs heading into their battle with the Longhorns in the 85th edition of the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day in New Orleans.

College football point spread: The Bulldogs opened as 11.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 40.8-26.6 Bulldogs (College football picks on every game)

Why the Texas Longhorns can cover the spread

Texas opened this season with a puzzling loss to Maryland then won its next six games in a row, beating two teams that have already won bowl games this bowl season—TCU and Baylor—and upsetting Oklahoma.

The Longhorns then lost by a field goal at Oklahoma State and by one point on a late touchdown against West Virginia, but they won their last three games to finish 7-2 in Big 12 play, clinching a spot in the conference championship game.

The Longhorns lost that title tilt to the College Football Playoff-bound Sooners, but nonetheless, they are back in a bowl for the second straight season.

Texas played Oklahoma to a 27-27 tie through three quarters of the Big 12 title game but gave up the last 12 points to lose 39-27.

The Longhorns couldn't quite hold on for the cover as nine-point dogs in that game against the Sooners, but they're 2-1-1 ATS as underdogs this season and 9-2-1 ATS their last 12 times out as dogs.

Why the Georgia Bulldogs can cover the spread

Georgia started 6-0 this season, with wins over four teams that eventually made bowls. The Bulldogs then laid an egg at LSU but beat two pretty good teams in Florida and Kentucky to clinch the SEC East.

They added wins over Auburn and rival Georgia Tech, finishing 7-1 in SEC play. Georgia then led Alabama 28-14 late into the third quarter in that SEC championship game but gave up the last 21 points to lose 35-28. Still, the Bulldogs covered as 11-point dogs.

Georgia is playing in a bowl for the 22nd straight season.

The Bulldogs actually outgained the Crimson Tide in that SEC title contest by 50 yards. In fact, on the season, Georgia outgained 12 of 13 opponents and outrushed 11 of 13 foes.

The Bulldogs are also 4-1 ATS this season when favored by fewer than two touchdowns.

Smart betting pick

Georgia owns the better running game and the better defense and should win this game outright. But Texas is scrappy and showed well in two games against a team that made the CFP this season.

The smart money here likes the Longhorns and the points.

College football betting trends

The total has gone over in six of Georgia's last seven games.

Texas is 9-2-1 ATS in its last 12 games as underdog.

Texas is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games.

