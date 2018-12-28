Citrus Bowl Odds: Kentucky vs. Penn State Betting Preview, Pick

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Kentucky Wildcats are 0-4 straight up and 1-3 against the spread over their last four bowl games. The Penn State Nittany Lions are 2-2 SU but 3-1 ATS over their last four bowls. In one of four Big Ten-SEC matchups this bowl season Kentucky challenges Penn State in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day in Orlando.

College football point spread: The Nittany Lions opened as seven-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 33.6-26.4 Nittany Lions (College football picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Kentucky Wildcats can cover the spread

The Wildcats started 5-0 this season, with wins over bowl-bound Florida, Mississippi State and South Carolina. Kentucky then lost in overtime at a good Texas A&M team, beat Vanderbilt and Missouri, then lost to Georgia in the game that decided the SEC East. But the Wildcats bounced back to win their last two games, including a 56-10 romp over Louisville in the regular-season finale, to finish 5-3 in SEC play.

So Kentucky is playing in a bowl for the third straight season, with a shot at its first 10-win season in 40 years.

The Wildcats out-gained the Cardinals in that last game 601-305 and ran the ball for 340 yards. Kentucky also out-gained and out-rushed five of its eight SEC opponents this season.

With those upsets of the Gators, Mississippi State and Missouri the Wildcats are 3-2 ATS this season as underdogs.

Why the Penn State Nittany Lions can cover the spread

The Nittany Lions started 4-0 this season, then lost back-to-back games to Ohio State and Michigan State. Penn State led the Buckeyes 26-14 midway through the fourth quarter but gave up the last 13 points of the game. The Lions then won two straight, with a victory over Iowa, lost at Michigan, then won their last three in a row to finish 6-3 in Big Ten play.

So Penn State is back in a bowl for the fifth straight season.

The Nittany Lions won those last three games by an average score of 27-7, out-gained each of their last three opponents and went 2-1 ATS in the process. Penn State is also 4-0 ATS this season when favored by 12 points or less.

Smart betting pick

The Nittany Lions get the checkmark on offense, averaging better than 420 yards per game, but Kentucky runs the ball for better than 200 yards per game and gets the checkmark on defense. Smart money here takes the Wildcats and the points.

College football betting trends

The total has gone under in Penn State's last four games.

Kentucky is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games.

The total has gone over in three of Kentucky's last four games.

All college football odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.