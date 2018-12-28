Rose Bowl Odds: Washington vs. Ohio State Betting Preview, Pick

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Ohio State is 6-1 both straight up and against the spread over its last seven postseason games, including conference and national championship bouts. Washington, on the other hand, is only 3-4 both SU and ATS over its last seven postseason contests, and 1-3 SU and ATS over its last four bowls.

Conference champions collide when the Buckeyes battle the Huskies in the 105th edition of the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day in Pasadena.

College football point spread: The Buckeyes opened as four-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 35.0-34.6 Huskies (College football picks on every game)

Why the Washington Huskies can cover the spread

Washington opened this season with a loss to Auburn, then won five games in a row, knocking off eventual Pac-12 South champion Utah, Arizona State and BYU along the way. The Huskies then lost two of their next three games, by a field goal in overtime at Oregon and by two points to Cal, but they won their last three in a row, beating Stanford and rival Washington State, to finish 7-2 in Pac-12 play. Washington then held off the Utes in the Pac-12 championship game 10-3.

So the Huskies are playing in a bowl for the ninth straight season.

Washington only managed 306 yards of total offense in that Pac-12 title tilt, but only allowed 188 yards. So the Huskies out-gained 11 of their last 12 opponents and out-rushed each of their last 12 foes.

Why the Ohio State Buckeyes can cover the spread

Ohio State started 7-0 this season, with wins over three teams that have already won bowl games this bowl season, TCU, Tulane and Minnesota, plus that come-from-behind victory at Penn State. The Buckeyes then suffered a seemingly inexplicable blowout loss to Purdue, then won their last four games, including that 62-39 shocker over Michigan, to finish 8-1 in Big Ten play. Ohio State then outlasted Northwestern 45-24 in the Big Ten championship game.

The Buckeyes missed out on making the College Football Playoff, but they're playing in a bowl for the sixth straight season.

Ohio State piled up 607 yards of total offense in that conference title tilt against the Wildcats and 567 yards in the win over the Wolverines. Going back a bit further the Buckeyes out-gained each of their last eight opponents, even the Boilermakers.

On the season Ohio State hit the 40-point mark eight times, the 50-point mark four times and the 60-point mark twice.

Smart betting pick

The Buckeyes are playing their last game for coach Urban Meyer, and will be plenty motivated to send him off with a victory. And while Washington may own the better defense in this matchup, Ohio State tore up Michigan's supposedly stout stop unit like crazy. Smart money here bets the Buckeyes.

College football betting trends

Washington is 0-3 SU in its last three games against Ohio State.

Ohio State is 7-0 SU in its last seven games against the Pac-12.

Washington is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games against the Big Ten.

