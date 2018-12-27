Phillip Lindsay Reportedly Out 3-4 Months After Surgery on Wrist Injury

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 28, 2018

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) runs past Oakland Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
John Hefti/Associated Press

Denver Broncos rookie running back Phillip Lindsay, who suffered a season-ending right wrist injury against the Oakland Raiders on Monday, will have surgery on Friday and sit out three to four months according to James Palmer of the NFL Network. 

Ian Rapoport previously detailed the exact nature of the wrist injury:

An undrafted free agent out of Colorado, Lindsay gained 1,278 yards from scrimmage and scored 10 touchdowns.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

