Georgia CB Deandre Baker to Skip Sugar Bowl vs. Texas Ahead of 2019 NFL Draft

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 27, 2018

COLUMBIA, MO - SEPTEMBER 22: Defensive back Deandre Baker #18 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Deandre Baker is skipping the Sugar Bowl against the Texas Longhorns, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart confirmed Thursday.

"Across the country you've got players making that decision and it really weighed heavy on that kid," Smart said, per Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com. "He came and told us and we said we would support him."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

Related

    Riley Says He’s Not Interested in NFL Right Now

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Riley Says He’s Not Interested in NFL Right Now

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Saban Against Expanded Football Playoff

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Saban Against Expanded Football Playoff

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Hurts Won't Commit to Transfer from Bama

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Hurts Won't Commit to Transfer from Bama

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Dexter Lawrence Defends Himself: Not That 'Type of Guy'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Dexter Lawrence Defends Himself: Not That 'Type of Guy'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report