Georgia CB Deandre Baker to Skip Sugar Bowl vs. Texas Ahead of 2019 NFL Draft

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Deandre Baker is skipping the Sugar Bowl against the Texas Longhorns, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart confirmed Thursday.

"Across the country you've got players making that decision and it really weighed heavy on that kid," Smart said, per Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com. "He came and told us and we said we would support him."

