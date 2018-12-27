Georgia CB Deandre Baker to Skip Sugar Bowl vs. Texas Ahead of 2019 NFL Draft

Georgia CB Deandre Baker to Skip Sugar Bowl vs. Texas Ahead of 2019 NFL DraftDecember 27, 2018
Ed Zurga/Getty Images
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Deandre Baker is skipping the Sugar Bowl against the Texas Longhorns, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart confirmed Thursday.
"Across the country you've got players making that decision and it really weighed heavy on that kid," Smart said, per Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com. "He came and told us and we said we would support him."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Riley Says He’s Not Interested in NFL Right Now