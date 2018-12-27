Klay Thompson Downplays Shooting Struggles: 'Aren't We in 1st Place?'

Adam Wells

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors shoots over Wesley Matthews #23 of the Dallas Mavericks during an NBA basketball game at ORACLE Arena on December 22, 2018 in Oakland, California.
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Klay Thompson's stat line has looked disappointing this season, but the Golden State Warriors star isn't concerned about what the numbers say.

Speaking to reporters during Thursday's practice, Thompson dismissed questions about his shot or a slump by asking, "Aren't we in first place?"

"I've done things no one else has ever done, so I'm not gonna worry," Thompson said, via Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Thompson added it would be difficult for anyone to offer him tips about how he might change his shot to help improve his numbers. 

"What is somebody going to tell me about my jump shot that I can't fix? Unless it's Reggie Miller or Ray Allen, I don't know who I'm supposed to listen to," he said, via The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "Larry Bird? Steve Kerr. I'll listen to Steve. Steve shot 45 percent."

Despite averaging 21 points per game, Thompson's efficiency has taken a steep drop. The four-time All-Star is averaging a career-high 18.7 attempts, but his overall shooting percentage this season is the same as his three-point percentage last season (44 percent). 

Thompson has proven he can turn things around in a hurry. He was shooting under 40 percent in the season's first seven games before dropping 52 in 26 minutes on Oct. 29 against the Chicago Bulls

Even though the Warriors lead the Western Conference with a 23-12 record, they've lost five games by at least 20 points. They had four such losses all of last season en route to winning an NBA title. 

