Bulls Trade Rumors: Justin Holiday Targeted by 'Several Teams'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 27, 2018

Chicago Bulls' Justin Holiday plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Justin Holiday is reportedly a hot commodity on the trade market.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, "several teams" have inquired about Holiday's availability.

The 29-year-old Holiday is in the final year of his contract, which makes him a logical trade candidate for the struggling Bulls.

          

