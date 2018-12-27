Bulls Trade Rumors: Justin Holiday Targeted by 'Several Teams'

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Justin Holiday is reportedly a hot commodity on the trade market.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, "several teams" have inquired about Holiday's availability.

The 29-year-old Holiday is in the final year of his contract, which makes him a logical trade candidate for the struggling Bulls.

