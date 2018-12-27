Anthony Davis Rumors: Star Hasn't Said He's 'Dead Set' on Lakers, Any Other Team

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

As trade winds continue to swirl around Anthony Davis, one thing that hasn't been significantly factored in to the discussion is what the five-time All-Star intends to do.

Per ESPN.com's Zach Lowe, Davis hasn't told people in close proximity to him that he's "dead set on the Lakers or any other specific team" if he decides to leave the New Orleans Pelicans.

After LeBron James told ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin it "would be amazing" if the Los Angeles Lakers could acquire Davis, Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry went on the defensive.

"No we're not trading him," Gentry told reporters on Dec. 21. "We're not trading him under any circumstance. You can move on from that one."

Time could end up forcing New Orleans' hand with its best player. Davis is eligible to sign an NBA-record $230 million supermax extension this summer, but he told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that money won't necessarily be a deciding factor:

"I'd take legacy over money. I want to have a legacy. All my people that look up to me, the younger kids, I want them to know about AD's legacy. Championships, the things I do in the community, being a good teammate, playing hard. All that stuff matters the most to me. Don't get me wrong, money is amazing. But I think in that sense, money or legacy, I think my legacy will win that battle every time.”

The Pelicans have struggled to build a strong roster around Davis to compete with the top teams in the Western Conference. Their 15-20 record is the second-worst in the west, and they sit four games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the final playoff spot.

Davis is averaging 28.1 points and a career-high 12.9 rebounds in 31 games this season.