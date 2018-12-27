LeBron James Voted 2018 Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 27, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

A big year for LeBron James has earned the Los Angeles Lakers star Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year honors for the third time.

Per Tim Reynolds of the AP, James received 78 points in the voting to beat out Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox (46 points). Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals finished third.

James spoke to Reynolds about receiving the award and what this year meant to him:

"I would describe it as a success because I was able to inspire so many people throughout the year. I got to go back to China, to Paris, to Berlin, I opened up a school. And all these kids I was able to see, all over the world and in my hometown, I was able to inspire, to make them think they can be so much more than what they think they’re capable of being. That was my outlook for 2018."

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Rondo ‘Loves’ the Way Luke Walton Coaches

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Rondo ‘Loves’ the Way Luke Walton Coaches

    Silver Screen and Roll
    via Silver Screen and Roll

    Ingram Wants Lakers to Have ‘Same Fight’ They Showed on Xmas

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Ingram Wants Lakers to Have ‘Same Fight’ They Showed on Xmas

    Ron Gutterman
    via Lakers Nation

    Magic Relieved After Bron Scare: 'I'm Happy and We'll Be OK'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Magic Relieved After Bron Scare: 'I'm Happy and We'll Be OK'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Scouts Are Buzzing Over Pair of CBB Breakout Stars

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Scouts Are Buzzing Over Pair of CBB Breakout Stars

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report