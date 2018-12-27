LeBron James Voted 2018 Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

A big year for LeBron James has earned the Los Angeles Lakers star Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year honors for the third time.

Per Tim Reynolds of the AP, James received 78 points in the voting to beat out Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox (46 points). Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals finished third.

James spoke to Reynolds about receiving the award and what this year meant to him:

"I would describe it as a success because I was able to inspire so many people throughout the year. I got to go back to China, to Paris, to Berlin, I opened up a school. And all these kids I was able to see, all over the world and in my hometown, I was able to inspire, to make them think they can be so much more than what they think they’re capable of being. That was my outlook for 2018."

