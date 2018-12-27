Gator Bowl Odds: N.C. State vs. Texas A&M Betting Preview, Pick

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

North Carolina State is 3-1 both straight up and against the spread over its last four bowl games.

Texas A&M, on the other hand, is 0-3 SU and 0-2-1 ATS over its last three bowl appearances.

However, it's the Aggies who are favored over the Wolfpack for their Gator Bowl battle on New Year's Eve in Jacksonville, Florida.

College football point spread: The Aggies opened as three-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 35.0-31.6 Wolfpack (College football picks on every game)

Why the NC State Wolfpack can cover the spread

North Carolina State started 5-0 this season, with wins over Virginia and Boston College. The Wolfpack then lost three of their next four games, although two of those defeats came on the road against eventual ACC champion and College Football Playoff qualifier Clemson and an improved Syracuse team.

North Carolina State then won its last three games, averaging 48 points per game in the process, to finish 5-3 in ACC play.

The Wolfpack are playing in a bowl for the fifth year in a row.

North Carolina State, with help mainly from a defense that only allowed 109 yards per game on the ground this season, outrushed eight of its last 11 opponents.

The Wolfpack also hit the 30-point mark eight times this season, the 40-point mark five times and the 50-point mark twice.

Why the Texas A&M Aggies can cover the spread

Texas A&M started 2-2 this season, although the two losses came against Clemson and eventual SEC champion and CFP qualifier Alabama.

The Aggies then won three straight, including an overtime decision over a pretty good Kentucky team, then lost back-to-back games on the road to Mississippi State and Auburn. But they recovered to win their last three in a row to finish 5-3 in SEC play, capped off by a seven-overtime victory over LSU.

Texas A&M is playing in a bowl for the 10th year in a row.

The Aggies outgained seven of their last eight opponents this season and outrushed nine of their last 10 foes. They're also 3-1 ATS this season when favored by less than two touchdowns.

Smart betting pick

Texas A&M went 2-0 ATS against Clemson and Alabama this season, while North Carolina State lost to the Tigers 41-7, missing the cover as a 17-point dog.

The Aggies also own the better running game in this matchup, and they're even better than the Wolfpack at stopping the run, holding opponents to just 92 yards per game on the ground.

Despite the recent bowl records, the smart money at online sports betting sites takes Texas A&M.

College football betting trends

Texas A&M is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games as favorite.

Texas A&M is 14-0 SU in its last 14 games as favorite.

North Carolina State is 1-6 SU and ATS in its last seven games versus the SEC.

