Redbox Bowl Odds: Michigan State vs. Oregon Betting Preview, Pick

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Michigan State is 7-1 straight up and 6-1-1 against the spread over its last eight postseason games, including a rout of a Pac-12 outfit last bowl season.

Oregon, on the other hand, is 0-3 both SU and ATS over its last three postseason contests. However, the Ducks are lined as short favorites for their Redbox Bowl bash with the Spartans out in Pac-12 country in Santa Clara, California.

College football point spread: The Ducks opened as 1.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 26.6-22.8 Ducks (College football picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Michigan State Spartans can cover the spread

Michigan State started 3-1 this season, with a win over a Utah State team that eventually won 11 games and a loss coming by a field goal at Arizona State.

The Spartans then lost to eventual Big Ten West champion Northwestern, won at Penn State, lost to Michigan, beat Purdue, lost to eventual Big Ten champion Ohio State and also lost to Nebraska, but they defeated Rutgers in their finale to finish 5-4 in Big Ten play.

MSU is playing in a bowl for the second straight season.

The Spartans struggled offensively against their two toughest opponents this season, the Wolverines and Buckeyes, but the defense kept them in both games. Michigan State also outgained and outrushed four of its last five foes.

The Spartans just ran into a Pac-12 team during last year's bowl season and ran over Washington State 42-17 in the Holiday Bowl.

Why the Oregon Ducks can cover the spread

Oregon started 5-1 this season, with wins at Cal and over eventual Pac-12 champion Washington. The only loss came in overtime against Stanford.

The Ducks then floundered through a 1-3 stretch, with losses at Washington State and at eventual Pac-12 South champion Utah, but recovered to win their last two games to finish 5-4 in Pac-12 play.

Oregon is also back in a bowl for the second straight season.

The Ducks, led by quarterback Justin Herbert, hit the 30-point mark six times in nine Pac-12 games this season, the 40-point mark three times and popped off for 55 in their finale victory in the Civil War against Oregon State.

Smart betting pick

Oregon owns the better offense, but Michigan State rates the better defense. And in matchups like this, the better defense is usually the better bet.

The smart money here at betting sites sides with the Spartans.

College football betting trends

The total has gone under in five of Oregon's last seven games.

Oregon is 0-3 SU and ATS in its last three games in the playoffs.

Michigan State is 5-1 SU and ATS in its last six games in the playoffs.

All college football odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.