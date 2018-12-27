Valero Alamo Bowl 2018: Iowa State vs. WSU TV Schedule, Time and Odds

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

One of the most prolific offenses in college football squares off against a team known for using its defensive play to record upsets in Friday's Alamo Bowl.

Washington State's pass-first attack goes up against an Iowa State program that no one enjoys playing, especially the top dogs of the Big 12.

Landing in the Alamo Bowl was a disappointment for the Cougars, who were knocked out of the New Year's Six with a loss in the Apple Cup to Washington.

Based off their play against the best teams in the Big 12, the Cyclones stand a chance of at least slowing down Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Alamo Bowl Information

Date: Friday, December 28

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN or ESPN app

Odds (via OddsShark): Washington State -3; Over/Under: 56.5

Preview

The Alamo Bowl features a contrast in how both teams operate with the ball in their possession.

Washington State's Gardner Minshew ranks second in the FBS in passing yards with 4,477 to go along with his 36 touchdown passes.

When the Cougars have the ball, Minshew will be trusted to make the big plays, like he has throughout his lone season with the program.

Mike Leach's team spends the majority of its time on offense with Minshew directing traffic, and it shows, as the Cougars rank 129th out of 130 FBS teams in rushing offense.

As you'd expect, Minshew has a plethora of options to look for when he drops back, including Dezmon Patmon, Davontavean Martin and Easop Winston.

Harry How/Getty Images

If two or more of the Cougars wide receivers gash Iowa State's secondary from the start, they should come away with a rare Pac-12 bowl victory.

Iowa State counters the passing attack of Washington State with a powerful ground game headlined by running back David Montgomery.

Montgomery, who ran for 1,092 yards and 12 touchdowns, is one of the power-conference players you should be well aware of entering 2019.

At quarterback, Matt Campbell's team relies on freshman Brock Purdy to make the big plays in the pocket.

Purdy put up decent numbers over the course of the regular season, as he ended with 1,935 passing yards and 16 touchdowns.

If they want to impose their will early, the Cyclones need to put plenty of pressure on Minshew and get the ball in Montgomery's hands to slowly but surely march down the field.

David K Purdy/Getty Images

The Cyclones will be far from intimidated by the big stage, as they knocked off Oklahoma State and West Virginia in 2018 and famously beat Oklahoma a year ago.

If he continues on his current trajectory, Campbell might not be the coach in Ames, Iowa, for long, as a large sum of money and an ideal job can persuade anyone.

Since the Cougars can strike in an instant, we're expecting some type of offensive outburst that the Cyclones won't be able to stop on every drive.

Prediction

Washington State 45, Iowa State 31

The Cyclones will try to keep up with the Cougars, but they won't be able to inside the Alamodome.

With the victory, Washington State not only finishes the season on a high note, but it also records a vital bowl win for the Pac-12, who is 1-10 over the last two postseasons.

Minshew finishes with over 300 yards and at least three touchdown passes to allow the over to hit while the Cougars cover the spread.

