Victor Oladipo Leads Balanced Pacers Past Trae Young, Hawks

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 27, 2018

The Indiana Pacers had Christmas Day off, but that did not stop them from giving the Atlanta Hawks the gift of buckets.

Thaddeus Young had a team-high 21 points as one of eight Pacers players in double figures, leading the way to a 129-121 win over the Hawks on Wednesday.

Indiana has won three straight games and 10 of its last 12. The loss snaps a season-high three-game winning streak for the Hawks.

The Pacers shot 55.4 percent from the floor, assisted on 35 of their 46 field goals and knocked down 13 threes in a virtuoso offensive performance.

Kent Bazemore scored a team-high 32 points for the Hawks. John Collins added 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Trae Young had 17 points and nine assists.

     

What's Next?

The Hawks travel to Minnesota to play the Timberwolves on Friday. The Pacers host the Detroit Pistons.

     


This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

