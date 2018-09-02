Goran Dragic Trade Rumors: Heat PG 'Available' Entering Preseason

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic is "available" on the trade market, according to Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro.

Ashish Mathur of AmicoHoops.net added that a league source believes the Heat would "gladly" deal Dragic if they could get a first-round pick in return.

If he is indeed available, the 32-year-old is an attractive option for any team looking for help at point guard. After all, he is coming off one of the best seasons of his career.

Dragic earned his first All-Star selection last season by averaging 17.3 points, 4.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds. He shot 45 percent from the floor, 37 percent from beyond the arc and 80.1 percent from the line.

Under the veteran guard's leadership, Miami won the Southeast Division with a 44-38 record and returned to the postseason after a one-year absence. Dragic averaged 18.6 points and 4.6 assists in a five-game series loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

He is scheduled to make $18.1 million next season and holds a $19.2 million player option for the 2019-20 season, per Spotrac.

Dragic has been in Miami since being acquired in a midseason trade during the 2014-15 season. This is the longest tenure he has had with a team since he entered the league in 2008. Although he has spent parts of six seasons with the Phoenix Suns, that covers two stints with the organization, 2008 to 2011 and 2012 to 2015.

Gambadoro noted that Phoenix could make a run at Dragic. Gambadoro previously reported that the Suns had attempted to trade for a "front-tier point guard," such as the Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, the Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics' Terry Rozier.