The Most Intriguing Matchups to Watch in the College Football Playoff Games

0 of 8

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The long wait between championship weekend and kickoff of the College Football Playoff is nearly over. The holiday season is coming to an end, and there's no better way to celebrate than enjoying the four best teams in the country battling each other on Saturday.

It'll be the games within the games that determine which two teams advance to the championship bout. The individual matchups between season-long difference-makers can quickly swing an outcome.

Whether it's a coaching duel, trench battle or skill-player clash, the playoffs are filled with intriguing showdowns, despite three of the teams repeating their appearances from 2017.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is looking to best the performance Baker Mayfield gave last season, except he'll be against Alabama's Deionte Thompson instead of Georgia's Roquan Smith.

A late-developing story this week will affect Clemson and Notre Dame, as Tigers star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence tested positive for a banned substance, per ESPN.com's Dan Murphy. This will have a trickle-down effect that we'll cover from all angles.

Even the head coaches are in the spotlight.

Let's dive into the most intriguing matchups to watch in the college football playoff.