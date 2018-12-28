Landing Spot Odds for 5-Star QB Justin Fields' Transfer from Georgia

0 of 5

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Georgia quarterback Justin Fields is contemplating a move from the SEC program and has quickly become the most coveted player on the market.

Jake Rowe of 247Sports reported Fields, a 5-star recruit in the 2018 class, is officially in the transfer database.

Interested schools can officially contact him, and previous reports have spelled out possible landing spots.

According to Mike Griffith of Dawg Nation, Fields has interest in Ohio State, Oklahoma, UCF and UCLA. Florida State is also a contender to add the quarterback, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

Fields certainly won't have a shortage of options. We've explored the possibilities, explained the QB situation at the schools and shared strictly-for-entertainment-purposes odds of his future home.