Landing Spot Odds for 5-Star QB Justin Fields' Transfer from Georgia
Georgia quarterback Justin Fields is contemplating a move from the SEC program and has quickly become the most coveted player on the market.
Jake Rowe of 247Sports reported Fields, a 5-star recruit in the 2018 class, is officially in the transfer database.
Interested schools can officially contact him, and previous reports have spelled out possible landing spots.
According to Mike Griffith of Dawg Nation, Fields has interest in Ohio State, Oklahoma, UCF and UCLA. Florida State is also a contender to add the quarterback, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach.
Fields certainly won't have a shortage of options. We've explored the possibilities, explained the QB situation at the schools and shared strictly-for-entertainment-purposes odds of his future home.
The Field
Look, we're not saying Fields would legitimately entertain a Sun Belt school when he has interest from perennial national championship contenders. But if there aren't about 120 programs at least trying to get on his radar, that's a mistake.
Other than Georgia and the rumored candidates, though, a few teams stand out as strong options for the transfer.
Fields was once committed to Penn State, which must replace Trace McSorley. Granted, the Nittany Lions have Tommy Stevens for 2019, just signed two quarterbacks and the former offensive coordinator, Joe Moorhead, is now at Mississippi State.
And the SEC's MSU is bidding farewell to three-year starter Nick Fitzgerald. Fields would be a tremendous fit in Moorhead's offense.
Both UCF and UCLA also popped up, but those would be bold choices considering his top suitors. The same goes for Colorado, which hired Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker to be the head coach.
Odds: 20/1
Georgia Bulldogs
Fields submitting his name into the transfer portal allows other schools to contact him. It does not mean he must transfer.
And Georgia would love to keep him.
"We have been very open and honest that we want him to stay," said head coach Kirby Smart, per Seth Emerson of The Athletic.
Fields' frustration is understandable. Yes, he willingly joined a program with Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm and shouldn't have expected to start. But in a season of blowouts, Fields only played scattered snaps and had no functional role against decent competition.
Perhaps if Smart and Georgia can lay out a clear plan for regular snaps in 2019, that will be enough for Fields to stick around.
Odds: 20/1
Florida State Seminoles
Florida State may or may not need to replace Deondre Francois in 2019. The quarterback rebuffed a report saying he'll transfer from the program, but he's not a lock to return, either.
No matter that choice, Willie Taggart shouldn't be in the business of turning down potential upgrades at the position.
Francois mustered just 6.9 yards per attempt with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season. James Blackman served as the injury-replacement starter last year, but he logged meaningful snaps in only one 2018 game—a 19-point loss to NC State.
Fields would immediately be the most talented QB on the roster.
While the style of new coordinator Kendal Briles may atone for some deficiencies, Florida State's offensive line is a complete disaster. Taggart and Co. must be able to sell Fields on the promise of improvement, because FSU isn't a ready-made winner right now.
Odds: 15/1
Oklahoma Sooners
Baker Mayfield. Kyler Murray. Justin Fields?
Oklahoma has enjoyed remarkable success at quarterback lately, boasting Heisman Trophy winners in each of the last two years. Mayfield, who guided the Sooners to three straight Big 12 titles, achieved the feat in 2017. Murray followed suit this season.
Both of those superstars, incidentally, were transfers. Mayfield arrived from Texas Tech, and Murray first attended Texas A&M.
Fields should be attracted to the elite coaching and development Lincoln Riley would provide in an up-tempo, high-scoring system. And with four straight Big 12 crowns, the program's appeal is obvious.
Odds: 3/1
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State will likely have a new quarterback under center in 2019. Dwayne Haskins has not officially declared for the 2019 NFL draft, but he's a projected first-round pick after racking up 4,580 yards and 47 touchdowns this season.
Since the College Football Playoff era began, the Buckeyes have ranked no lower than seventh in the final CFP rankings each season. That's a feat matched only by Alabama.
As a whole, Ohio State would love to add a player of Fields' caliber as the program transitions from Urban Meyer to Ryan Day. Fields shouldn't expect to receive a warm welcome from everyone, though.
"Word of advice," tweeted backup quarterback Tate Martell, the current front-runner to replace Haskins. "Don't swing and miss ... especially not your second time."
If Fields chooses the Buckeyes, well, it's on.
Odds: 2/1