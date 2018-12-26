Cotton Bowl 2018: Examining Key Stats, Matchups for Clemson vs. Notre Dame

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Clemson is looking for more College Football Playoff success while Notre Dame will look to capitalize on its first playoff appearance when the two teams face off in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday. The winner will advance to the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 7.

The Tigers are in the College Football Playoff for the fourth consecutive year. They won the national championship at the end of the 2016 season, then lost to Alabama in a CFP semifinal last year.

One interesting matchup to watch during the Cotton Bowl will be Notre Dame's strong pass defense against Clemson freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Fighting Irish have allowed only seven passing touchdowns this season, which ranks second-best in FBS. But Lawrence has had an impressive rookie season for the Tigers, passing for 2,606 yards and 24 touchdowns while throwing only four interceptions.

After taking over the starting job in September, Lawrence led Clemson to a 13-0 season and the ACC championship.

On the other side of the ball, Notre Dame will look to solve Clemson's challenging run defense. The Tigers have allowed 2.4 rushing yards per attempt, which ranks best in the nation.

The Fighting Irish will rely on senior running back Dexter Williams—who has averaged 6.6 yards per carry while rushing for 941 yards and 12 touchdowns—to try to break down the Tigers' defensive front.

Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

Notre Dame has also had an unbeaten season, going 12-0 and notching notable victories over Michigan, Stanford and Syracuse.

Clemson may have the advantage over Notre Dame in numerous key offensive and defensive stat categories, but the matchup could be a close one as two undefeated teams look to earn the opportunity to play for the national title.

Below is a look at some key team stats heading into Saturday's Cotton Bowl.

Stats Matchup

Points Per Game: Clemson (45.4), Notre Dame (33.8)

Yards Per Game: Clemson (529.8), Notre Dame (456.1)

Points Allowed Per Game: Clemson (13.7), Notre Dame (17.3)

Yards Allowed Per Game: Clemson (276.7), Notre Dame (331.5)

S&P Offense (Football Outsiders): Clemson (41.6), Notre Dame (34.7)

S&P Defense: Clemson (12.8), Notre Dame (14.4)

S&P Differential: Clemson (12.3), Notre Dame (10.3)

Spread (Per OddsShark): Clemson -12.5