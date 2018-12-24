LeBron James Says It Would Be 'Ideal' for Lakers to Add a Star in Free Agency

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James told Rachel Nichols of ESPN that it "would be ideal" for his team to get another elite player (at the 2:05 mark below) in a sit-down interview that partially aired on Monday evening during halftime of the Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders game:

Nichols had asked the four-time MVP how important it was for the Lakers to get an elite player this year or in the upcoming offseason.

The 19-14 Lakers are in a three-team tie for fourth place in the Western Conference. They are three games behind the first-place Denver Nuggets.

They have made significant improvements ever since signing center Tyson Chandler, who has helped the team to a 15-7 record in the 22 games he's been on the floor.

However, the Lakers may need reinforcements in the form of one more elite player for them to take down the Golden State Warriors. While this year doesn't look likely barring a blockbuster deadline trade, if the Lakers can find someone to partner with James next season, then they could be up to the task of taking down the three-time NBA champions.

The Warriors may look a little different next year, as Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant are free agents. We'll see how their futures shake out, but Golden State is still on the league's perch until someone knocks them off.

A tandem of James and New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis could do so. James told Dave McMenamin of ESPN that it would be "amazing" for him to play with the ex-Kentucky star, who is averaging 28.0 points and 12.0 rebounds this season.

Davis is under contract with the Pels through 2020, although the team could potentially look to trade him if they're worried about losing him for nothing if he leaves as a free agent.

We'll see if the Lakers get another superstar alongside James, but the team around him right now is good enough to be a top-four team and could conceivably climb further up the standings. They'll face the Warriors on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET next.