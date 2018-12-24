Stephen A. Smith Worried About LeBron James After Posting 'Jewish Money' Lyrics

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

LeBron James has done an incredible job of staying away from controversy through the years despite being in the national spotlight since he was a teen, but he recently has made headlines for a social media post.

And that has at least one person concerned.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith revealed on First Take on Friday that he is "starting to get worried about LeBron James" after the Los Angeles Lakers superstar came under fire for his "Jewish money" post:

James recently quoted 21 Savage's song "ASMR" on social media by including, "We been getting that Jewish money, Everything is Kosher" in a post.

After facing backlash, the 33-year-old later issued an apology.

"Apologies, for sure, if I offended anyone," James told ESPN's Dave McMenamin on Sunday. "That's not why I chose to share that lyric. I always [post lyrics]. That's what I do. I ride in my car, I listen to great music, and that was the byproduct of it. So I actually thought it was a compliment, and obviously it wasn't through the lens of a lot of people. My apologies. It definitely was not the intent, obviously, to hurt anybody."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday that the NBA is not expected to fine James for the post.

This controversy comes on the heels of James saying on his HBO Sports series The Shop that the NFL has "a bunch of old white men owning teams" who have a "slave mentality" toward players, via Ben Golliver of the Washington Post:

Following James' social media post and those comments about the NFL, Smith is wondering if the Lakers star believes he is allowed to say anything that is on his mind.

James has always been one to use his platform to voice his opinion, whether it be on basketball, business or politics. However, rarely had he had any missteps prior to this season.