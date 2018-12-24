LaVar Ball: Lakers 'Got Enough' Without Anthony Davis Despite LeBron's Comments

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 24, 2018

LaVar Ball watches his sons during the Big Baller Brand Challenge friendly tournament match between BC Prienu Vytautas and BC Zalgiris-2 at the BC Prienai-Birstonas Vytautas arena, in Prienai, Lithuania, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. LiAngelo Ball and LaMelo Ball, sons of former basketball player LaVar Ball, have signed a one-year contract and play their first match for Lithuanian professional basketball club Prienu Vytautas. (AP Photo/Liusjenas Kulbis)
Liusjenas Kulbis/Associated Press

LeBron James may think it would be "amazing" to play alongside Anthony Davis on the Los Angeles Lakers, but LaVar Ball didn't endorse the pairing.

"They got enough," Ball told TMZ Sports in an interview published Monday when asked his thoughts on the Lakers trading for Davis.

Ball also said the only people he wants to see his son, Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, playing with are his brothers, LiAngelo and LaMelo.

This comes after James said Tuesday that playing with Davis "would be amazing" in an interview with Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com "That would be amazing. That would be amazing, like, duh. That would be incredible."

Davis' contract features a player option for the 2020-21 campaign, meaning he could become a free agent following next season if he turns down a potential supermax extension the Pelicans can offer him during the upcoming offseason.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported Friday that "several small-market general managers are privately expressing outrage over what they believe is the NBA's unwillingness to enforce the league's tampering rules" after James' comments.

That didn't stop the two All-Stars from dining with each other following Friday's matchup between the Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Davis would surely bring the Lakers a step closer to a championship, but the elder Ball thinks he would be an unnecessary addition as James and Lonzo look to restore glory to the fabled franchise.

