Ranking Possible Landing Spots for Jalen Hurts' Likely Transfer from Alabama

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

As if Alabama's recent run won't be etched in enough history books, Jalen Hurts made sure the Crimson Tide's 2018 march had a storybook flavor as well in the SEC Championship Game.

After losing his job to Tua Tagovailoa—who went on to finish second in the Heisman Trophy voting as a sophomore—Hurts chose to stick around in Tuscaloosa rather than transfer during the season like Clemson's Kelly Bryant.

It paid off in the SEC Championship Game after a Tagovailoa injury followed his ineffective start. Hurts came in and led the Tide back to a resounding victory that propelled them into the College Football Playoff and kept their No. 1 ranking.

The junior was relegated to backup duties in the semifinal game against Oklahoma, though, and despite the way he handled himself in helping Alabama this season, chances are he wants to go somewhere else to play his final year even if he hasn't said it.

"My story's far from over," he told ESPN.com's Alex Scarborough. He also recently revealed he applied for graduate school at Alabama.

It's easy to see Hurts is a better quarterback than he displayed as a freshman and sophomore, and there's always a chance he stays at Alabama. But with Tagovailoa entrenched, NFL teams probably want to see Hurts run his own program and watch the improvements over a larger sample set.

That's why his father Averion believes there's a possibility Hurts will become "the biggest free agent in college football history," according to B/R's Matt Hayes.

So, if Hurts elects to become a graduate transfer, where will he go? Let's make some educated guesses where he could wind up based on previous relationships, need and fit for Hurts' unique array of skills.