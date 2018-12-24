LeBron James Apologizes for 'Jewish Money' Lyrics: 'Thought It Was a Compliment'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James issued an apology for an Instagram post that used the lyrics "We been getting that Jewish money, Everything is Kosher," from 21 Savage's song "ASMR."



"Apologies, for sure, if I offended anyone," James told ESPN's Dave McMenamin after Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. "That's not why I chose to share that lyric. I always [post lyrics]. That's what I do. I ride in my car, I listen to great music, and that was the byproduct of it. So I actually thought it was a compliment, and obviously it wasn't through the lens of a lot of people. My apologies. It definitely was not the intent, obviously, to hurt anybody."

James received some public backlash about quoting the lyrics, which some believe insensitively play into Jewish stereotypes regarding money.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported James is not expected to be fined by the league.

LeBron has become one of the sports world's most prominent voices for social justice, criticizing President Donald Trump, expressing support for Colin Kaepernick and speaking out on racial and societal issues.

James made headlines last week when he said NFL owners have a "slave mentality."

"In the NFL they got a bunch of old white men owning teams and they got that slave mentality," James said on HBO's The Shop. "And it's like, 'This is my team. You do what the f--k I tell y'all to do. Or we get rid of y'all.'"



LeBron finished Sunday's 107-99 loss to Memphis with 22 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.