Orange Bowl 2018: Predictions for Top Prospects in Alabama vs. Oklahoma

Alabama's quest to repeat as national champion begins with a College Football Playoff semifinal against a fellow conference champion. The SEC champs are set to play Oklahoma, the Big 12 champion, in the Orange Bowl on Saturday.

Both schools have had a history of producing top NFL talent, and this year's 2019 draft class shouldn't be any different. The Crimson Tide and Sooners each have rosters that include some future NFL players, and this CFP semifinal will be a good opportunity for them to shine on a large stage before turning pro.

Below is a look at five players participating in the Orange Bowl who could be selected early in the draft in April and how they could impact the CFP matchup.

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Alabama has churned out a plethora of elite NFL defensive talent in the past. Quinnen Williams is poised to join that group.

Williams should be an early first-round selection in April, and he will immediately make a team's defense better.

The redshirt sophomore defensive tackle ranks among the Crimson Tide's leaders in several top defensive categories. He has 66 tackles (third on the team), 18 tackles for loss (first) and eight sacks (second).

Williams and Alabama's defense have a tough challenge coming up, as Oklahoma is led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray and a strong offensive front.

"It's going to be a great challenge," Williams said recently, according to 247sports.com. "I feel they are one of the best offensive lines we're going against, one of the closest offensive lines that we're going against, because they really feed off each other."

If Alabama is going to beat Oklahoma, the Tide's defense will have to limit the Sooners' offense. Expect Williams to lead that charge, disrupt Oklahoma's offensive rhythm and help Alabama advance.

Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

Another top prospect on Alabama's defense is junior linebacker Mack Wilson, who is having another strong campaign for the Crimson Tide.

Last season, Wilson had 40 tackles and four interceptions. This season, he has a career-high 63 tackles along with two interceptions and a sack.

Wilson rose to the occasion in some of Alabama's biggest games this year, which were SEC matchups against some of the conference's other top teams. He had interceptions against Texas A&M and LSU, as well as a season-high 11 tackles and his first career sack against Missouri.

Last year, Wilson helped Alabama win the national championship. This season, expect to see the linebacker have an opportunity to end his college career with another national title.

Along with Williams, Wilson will lead a strong defensive effort to limit Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. It also wouldn't be a surprise to see Wilson make a big play at some point in the contest.

Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

One of Oklahoma's top 2019 draft prospects is redshirt junior tackle Cody Ford. The 6'4", 338-pound lineman has helped anchor the Sooners' line and lead their strong offensive attack this season.

Ford has started every game this season for the first time in his career after he shifted to tackle from guard. Although he may return to guard in the NFL, Ford will continue to play tackle as Oklahoma looks to make a run to a national championship.

After missing substantial time due to injury over the previous two seasons, Ford has been a key part of the Sooners' offensive line this year.

While Ford may have more opportunities to impress NFL scouts during the Orange Bowl, he and the rest of Oklahoma's offensive linemen have a challenge in facing a strong Alabama defensive front. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Crimson Tide get the upper hand by the end, but it likely shouldn't have a negative effect on Ford's draft stock.

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

Alabama's offensive line also features a top offensive tackle—junior Jonah Williams.

Williams has been a key part of the Crimson Tide's offensive success over the past three seasons. He became the starting right tackle during his freshman season in 2016, then he moved to the left side in 2017. Williams has played 42 games in his first three seasons.

The 6'5", 301-pound Williams is likely going to be one of the top offensive linemen selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he could potentially be one of the top overall picks. That's because of the continued success that Williams has had during Alabama's dominant stretch over the past three seasons.

If the Crimson Tide are going to beat Oklahoma, they'll likely need a strong offensive performance, which has been customary during their impressive season. Williams provides stability on the offensive line, and it's likely that he'll help lead Alabama to another big win.

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Brown is one of the top wide receivers in the 2019 draft class, and he will likely be one of the first ones off the board in April.

Oklahoma has had a strong offense this season, and Brown has been a big part of that success. Entering the College Football Playoff, he has 75 receptions for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns.

This is the second straight season that Brown has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark. Over the past two years, he has 2,413 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

Brown has a tough matchup against Alabama's secondary, but don't be surprised to see the playmaker have some bright spots in the Orange Bowl. Oklahoma should put up some points against the Crimson Tide, and a big play by Brown could be part of the reason for it.