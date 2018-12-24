NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Possible Jabari Parker Trade and Austin Rivers

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

While the Golden State Warriors might shatter this illusion at any time, the NBA looks as wide open as it has in years.

The Denver Nuggets have 21 wins and the Western Conference's No. 1 seed. The San Antonio Spurs have 18 victories but wouldn't make the cut if the playoffs opened today.

There's more separation in the East, but the races for a top-four seed and postseason entry could both be nip and tuck through the finish.

That has created an interesting trade market with a big batch of potential buyers and only a limited number of sellers. That could either restrict the number of transactions we see or motivate shoppers to spend aggressively.

Let's get to the latest rumor-mill buzz below.

No Market for Jabari?

In theory, teams should be stumbling over themselves for a shot at Jabari Parker.

He's a former No. 2 pick. He's 23 years old. His scoring can impress with both volume and efficiency. He's not going to be a burden on anyone's future finances with only a team option beyond this season.

While that's all true, it's also not the only information pertinent to potential buyers. Parker's $20 million salary will make it tricky to match the money in trades. He's unproven as an outside shooter and uninterested in playing defense. He has twice torn his left ACL.

So far, it sounds like the latter group of facts is hurting a lot more than the former set is helping.

"While the Bulls already have discussed moving Parker and his two-year, $40 million contract ... there are few teams showing interest," Joe Cowley wrote for the Chicago Sun-Times. "The Bulls are not operating from a position of strength, either, especially considering Parker's situation."

Parker has lost his rotation spot in Chicago and hasn't seen the floor in the last five games. That isn't helping the club's efforts to unload him.

It also isn't easy uncovering a logical landing spot. Utah has been rumored to have interest, but the teams haven't talked, according to Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune.

Speculatively speaking, Parker might make sense for a forward-needy club like the New Orleans Pelicans or Atlanta Hawks, but again, the money complicates things.

This puzzle could take some time to figure out. Good thing the rebuilding Bulls have no reasons to rush, at least.

Rivers To Houston? Paul Approves?

The Rockets had been hurting for depth before losing Chris Paul to another hamstring injury. That's not the only thing behind this on-paper contender's uneven start, but it hasn't helped.

With Paul's absence worsening the situation, Houston's need to act had exponentially increased. The Rockets reportedly did just that.

They reached agreement Sunday with free agent Austin Rivers, a source told Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. Rivers, a former lottery pick and Paul's former understudy on the Clippers, had recently been cut loose after going from Washington to Phoenix in the Trevor Ariza-Kelly Oubre Jr. swap.

This is a bit surprising given what's been reported on Rivers and Paul. After Paul orchestrated his exit from L.A., ESPN's Michael Eaves reported that Paul's relationship with Doc Rivers deteriorated after Austin arrived, with Clippers veterans feeling the elder Rivers "treated Austin more favorably than other players" and the younger Rivers "acted entitled."

From that sense, this might seem like a major chemistry risk for a club that's showed little margin for error. But sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Paul "had no objections" to the addition.

If the chemistry concerns are silenced, this could prove a smart pickup. Rivers has shown the ability to create offense for himself and his teammates. He's also capable of converting three-point looks and isolation opportunities, two staples in Mike D'Antoni's offense.

At the least, Rivers' arrival should make it a touch easier to navigate this stretch without Paul. Considering how clogged the West is, Houston needs all the wins it can get.