Jabari Parker Trade Rumors: Jazz Among Teams Interested in Bulls Forward

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The Utah Jazz are among the teams interested in Chicago Bulls forward Jabari Parker, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

That update comes just days after K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reported there was "considerable interest" in the former No. 2 overall pick. The 23-year-old appears to be available after ESPN's Malika Andrews reported Friday that Parker had been removed from Chicago's regular rotation moving forward.

Parker signed with the Bulls during the offseason on a two-year, $40 million deal, which included a team option for the second year. But 29 games in, this homecoming has not gone as planned and appears to have run its course.

Parker is averaging a respectable 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. However, the 6'8", 245-pound forward is shooting a career-low 45.5 percent from the floor and just 29.3 percent from three-point range.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium noted Friday that the fifth-year veteran's salary could complicate the trade market:

Per O'Connor, Derrick Favors could be a part of any Utah-Chicago deal involving Parker. Favors is making $16 million in 2018-19, and his $16 million salary for next season is not guaranteed. However, he is not eligible to be traded until Jan. 15.

After making it to the Western Conference semifinals in each of the last two seasons, Utah (14-16) has gotten off to a slow start this year. That led to the Jazz trading for veteran guard Kyle Korver last month as they looked for a boost on offense.

Now, Parker appears to be another trade target as the Jazz look to get their season on track.