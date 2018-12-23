Mike Tomlin After Steelers Loss to Saints: 'We Made the Bed, We'll Lay in It'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The 8-6-1 Pittsburgh Steelers are on the outside of the AFC playoff picture looking in following Sunday's 31-28 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

"We made the bed, we'll lay in it," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said, per Nick Shook of NFL.com.

Shook explained the Steelers need to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 and hope the 9-6 Baltimore Ravens lose to the Cleveland Browns to win the AFC North. The wild-card situation with the 9-6 Tennessee Titans and 9-6 Indianapolis Colts playing each other "gets a little hairy (and involves needing a tie)," he noted.

"Like everyone else, we've had 15 opportunities to this point to state a case for ourselves so we won't lament about our positioning," Tomlin continued. "We'll just simply control the things that are in front of us, and that's next week's preparation and play."



Pittsburgh blew an opportunity to earn a critical victory in New Orleans when it held a 28-24 lead in the fourth quarter. Things began to unravel when it called a fake punt in its own territory, which the Saints stopped and set themselves up in ideal field position for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown drive.

Drew Brees found Michael Thomas for a score, and JuJu Smith-Schuster's fumble on the ensuing possession clinched the win and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs for the Saints.

It was another loss in a series of close calls for the Steelers this season. Five of their six losses came by seven points or less, and they tied the Browns in Week 1. They will surely look back on a number of plays that could have swung any of those games should they miss out on the playoffs.

If there is a silver lining for Pittsburgh, it is the fact the Browns have played so well of late. A Week 17 matchup with Cleveland for Baltimore is no longer the layup it used to be in seasons past, as Baker Mayfield has led the team to three straight wins and a 5-1 record in its last six games following a 2-6-1 start.

The Browns and Steelers are bitter AFC North rivals, but Tomlin and his team would surely appreciate an assist in Week 17.