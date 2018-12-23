DJ Swearinger Slams Redskins' Defensive Play-Calling in Loss vs. Titans

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Washington safety D.J. Swearinger, who has been critical of his team's effort throughout the season, took aim at defensive coordinator Greg Manusky after Saturday's 25-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans that all but ended any postseason hopes.

"We should have blowed them out," he said, per John Keim of ESPN.com. "If I'm the D-coordinator, I'm calling zone every time on third down because you got a backup quarterback. Make him beat us. We're playing a backup quarterback. Why would you put us in man-to-man? We are our best on defense when we look at the quarterback."

