Louisiana Tech's Jaylon Ferguson Breaks Terrell Suggs' FBS Sack Record

Louisiana Tech's Jaylon Ferguson registered 2.5 sacks in the Hawaii Bowl on Saturday night, bringing him to 45 for his career and surpassing former record-holder Terrell Suggs (44).

Ferguson nearly surpassed the record by an even greater margin but had one sack wiped away on a questionable facemask call in the second quarter.

The all-time college football sacks record is 56, held by Marcus Martin of DII's Slippery Rock.

As Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports added:

"It's important to note that the NCAA did not begin officially tracking sacks as a statistic until the 2000 season. The unofficial NCAA sack record is held by Alabama's Derrick Thomas and Arizona's Tedy Bruschi. Both players were credited with 52 sacks by their schools during their playing careers."

Ferguson, a fifth-year senior, finished the season with 17.5 sacks. His football career will continue on Sundays, as ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has him No. 19 overall on his latest big board.

B/R's Matt Miller, meanwhile, had Ferguson as his No. 9 edge-rusher and No. 39 overall on his big board released Dec. 11.

If his pro career is anything like Suggs', he'll be a difference-maker for the next decade. The former Arizona State Sun Devil and current Baltimore Raven has played 16 seasons professionally, accumulating 132.5 sacks, tying him for 11th in NFL history with Leslie O'Neal and Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor.