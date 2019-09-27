5-Star LB Sav'ell Smalls Commits to Washington over Alabama, Washington State

Brandon Huffman, 247Sports.com

Five-star outside linebacker Sav'ell Smalls, the No. 9 prospect in 247Sports' class of 2020 composite rankings, committed to Washington on Friday.



Scott Eklund of 247Sports reported that Smalls made his choice public during an Under Armour Game jersey presentation at his school, Kennedy Catholic in Burien, Washington.

The 6'3", 230-pound Smalls started his high school career at Kennedy but transferred to Garfield High School in Seattle after his freshman year. He then headed back to Kennedy before this season.

Smalls had 31 offers, per 247Sports, which listed Alabama and Florida State as the most likely schools to land him. He wrote for USA Today in August that Oregon, Washington State and Tennessee rounded out his top six.

Smalls is also 37th in 247Sports' historical rankings, which date back to 2000. No outside linebacker has ever been listed higher.

Brandon Huffman, 247Sports' national recruiting editor, offered the following scouting report:

"Size indicates he can play both as a hybrid edge rusher with his hand down or as a standup rush end. Terrific instincts. Quickly reads and reacts. Outstanding pass rusher who can also drop into coverage on occasion. Cat quick at the line of scrimmage, with a quick first step. Can chase down backs and end the play. Has shown improved technique. Uses his hands extremely well. Played a lot of linebacker in 7v7 in offseason to work on pass coverage. Also plays tight end and receiver and has natural pass-catching ability. Projects as immediate Power 5 starter and projects as first-round NFL draft choice."

Huffman compared Smalls to Atlanta Falcons linebacker Takkarist McKinley, the team's first-round pick in 2017, who had seven sacks last year.

Garfield head coach Joey Thomas provided lofty praise for his team's defensive star before the 2018 season, telling Jayda Evans of the Seattle Times:

“We coach Sav'ell hard and hold him accountable. He's a special talent, but the thing that makes him so special is the way he works. It always gets overshadowed because people just see the results and think he was always good. Sav'ell Smalls worked to be the No. 1 player in the nation. Countless hours, studying his craft."

The 2018 season didn't go as well as hoped for Garfield, which went 3-7. Lauren Smith of the News Tribune noted that Smalls dealt with injuries but still had 21 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

This year, Kennedy Catholic has opened the season 3-0, and MaxPreps ranks the team as the third-best in the state.

Next year, Smalls will stay in-state to attend Washington. The Huskies are enjoying a sustained period of success and have won at least 10 games in their last three years. The highlight was a 12-2 campaign in 2016 and an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

The Washington defense has been tremendous during that span, ranking no worse than 14th in efficiency, per Football Outsiders. Smalls should add to the legacy.