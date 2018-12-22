JuJu Smith-Schuster to Play vs. Saints, Says He Can't Let Down Fantasy Owners

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 09: JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up during pregame warm ups prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 9, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is well aware of the stakes for fantasy football owners ahead of his matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Smith-Schuster has been battling a groin injury that kept him out of practice Friday, but he announced Saturday that he intends to play, in part because he "can't let down the real ones who believed in me by drafting me."

Smith-Schuster's availability has the potential to swing a lot of fantasy championship games in which he is involved. He has caught 95 passes for 1,274 yards and six touchdowns this season, and his 13.4 yards per reception has rescued numerous fantasy owners. 

In Pittsburgh's Week 10 win over the Carolina Panthers, Smith-Schuster registered just three receptions but had 90 receiving yards thanks in large part to a 75-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter.

Fantasy owners with Smith-Schuster on their roster are breathing a sigh of relief this weekend.

