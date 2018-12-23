Bowl Games 2018-19: Postseason Schedule and Predictions for Biggest Matchups

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bowl season started more than a week ago, but college football fans are still waiting for most of the top matchups of the postseason.

After Christmas, things will really start to pick up. The College Football Playoff semifinals (Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl) take place on Dec. 29. And there will be several exciting matchups the following week, including the Fiesta Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day, among others.

Will Alabama repeat as national champions? How will Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray fare in the final chapter of his football career at Oklahoma? Can UCF end a second straight season with a bowl win over an SEC opponent?

These are some of the top questions looming as the college football season winds down in the following weeks.

Below is a rundown of the remaining bowl games, as well as some predictions for some of the top matchups still to come.

Remaining Bowl Schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 26

First Responder Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Boston College vs. Boise State

Quick Lane Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech

Cheez-It Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): California vs. TCU

Thursday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Temple vs. Duke

Pinstripe Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Miami vs. Wisconsin

Texas Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Baylor vs. Vanderbilt

Friday, Dec. 28

Music City Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Purdue vs. Auburn

Camping World Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): West Virginia vs. Syracuse

Alamo Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Iowa State vs. Washington State

Saturday, Dec. 29

Peach Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Florida vs. Michigan

Belk Bowl (Noon, ABC): South Carolina vs. Virginia

Arizona Bowl (1:15 p.m., CBS Sports Network): Arkansas State vs. Nevada

Cotton Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Clemson vs. Notre Dame; College Football Playoff semifinal

Orange Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Alabama vs. Oklahoma; College Football Playoff semifinal

Monday, Dec. 31

Military Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech

Sun Bowl (2 p.m., CBS): Stanford vs. Pittsburgh

Redbox Bowl (3 p.m., Fox): Michigan State vs. Oregon

Liberty Bowl (3:45 p.m., ESPN): Missouri vs. Oklahoma State

Holiday Bowl (7 p.m., FS1): Northwestern vs. Utah

Gator Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN): N.C. State vs. Texas A&M

Tuesday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl (Noon, ESPN2): Mississippi State vs. Iowa

Citrus Bowl (1 p.m., ABC): Kentucky vs. Penn State

Fiesta Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN): LSU vs. UCF

Rose Bowl (5 p.m., ESPN): Washington vs. Ohio State

Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN): Texas vs. Georgia

Predictions

UCF's Winning Streak Will Come to an End

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Despite losing quarterback McKenzie Milton to a season-ending injury in late November, UCF capped another impressive regular season with a win over Memphis in the AAC Championship Game on Dec. 1.

The Knights have won 25 consecutive games, as their last loss came on Dec. 17, 2016. However, they're still seeking to prove themselves in the national spotlight, as they have yet to make the College Football Playoff.

Last season, UCF ended its 13-0 campaign with a 34-27 win over Auburn in the Peach Bowl. The Knights have another opportunity to beat an SEC school in a New Year's Six bowl game when they play LSU in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day.

However, without Milton, UCF won't have the same success. After LSU went 2-2 in November—including a seven-overtime loss to Texas A&M in its regular-season finale—the Tigers are in a strong position to bounce back with a season-ending win.

LSU's defense may not be as strong as earlier in the season—cornerback Greedy Williams and defensive tackle Ed Alexander are skipping the game to prepare for the 2019 NFL Draft—but it will play well enough to limit a Milton-less UCF offense.

Kyler Murray Stumbles in Football Finale

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Orange Bowl may be the final game of Murray's football career—and it will be.

Before joining the Oakland Athletics for spring training and beginning his professional baseball career, Murray will look to lead Oklahoma to a national championship. However, the Sooners must first get past Alabama in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29, and that's certainly a daunting task.

The Crimson Tide rolled through most opponents this season, but they had to rally from behind to beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game earlier this month. That experience should help Alabama against Oklahoma, in case it's in another position where it needs to come from behind.

However, the Tide traditionally have a strong defense, and this year is no exception. Expect it to limit Murray more than most Big 12 defenses did during the regular season, as the Heisman winner won't have a chance to play for a national title before departing for the baseball diamond for good.

Alabama Ends Another Season on Top

Speaking of Alabama, this year's college football campaign is going to have a familiar ending to last season.

Sure, the Crimson Tide has a strong defense again this year. But they also have an incredible offense. And quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may have something to prove after not winning the Heisman and departing the SEC Championship Game with a high ankle sprain before Jalen Hurts led Alabama's comeback victory.

Earlier this week, Tagovailoa told reporters, including ESPN's Alex Scarborough, that he will "probably be 100 percent" for the Tide's Orange Bowl matchup against Oklahoma on Dec. 29.

That's bad news for Oklahoma, as well as Clemson and Notre Dame, which will be playing in the other College Football Playoff semifinal in the Cotton Bowl the same day.

Tagovailoa burst into the national spotlight in last season's National Championship Game, when he led Alabama to an overtime victory. This time, he will continue to build his legacy by leading the Crimson Tide to back-to-back national titles.