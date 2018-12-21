Watch DeMarcus Cousins Posterize Kevin Durant at Warriors Practice

Tim Daniels
December 21, 2018

DeMarcus Cousins dropped the hammer on Golden State Warriors teammate Kevin Durant to end their one-on-one battle at practice Friday afternoon.

Cousins, who's yet to make his Warriors debut while completing his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon in January, showcased no shortage of power and explosiveness as he attacked the rim and finished as Durant tried for the block.

Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area showcased the emphatic slam:

Logan Murdock of the Mercury News noted the Dubs' Quinn Cook came over to check on KD as he lay on the floor after getting posterized:

Although the clip makes it look like Cousins is getting close to full strength, the Warriors have yet to announce a definitive timetable for his return to action.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Golden State head coach Steve Kerr was asked whether the post player could appear in a rehab game with the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors and replied in the negative.

"That's not something we're close to," Kerr said.

The Warriors might want to keep Cousins away from Durant while deciding on the next step before another member of their star-studded roster ends up injured.

