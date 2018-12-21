Early National Signing Day 2018: Day 3 Recruit Commitments and Reaction

Photo Credit: 247Sports

The 2018 early signing period for Division I football came to a close with a quiet Friday for most of the Power 5 programs around the country.

A vast majority of the notable recruits who opted to sign their national letter of intent during the December availability made their announcements Wednesday, the first day of the session. It left just a couple marquee players for the final 48 hours.

Quavaris Crouch, a four-star athlete and the No. 39 overall prospect in 247Sports' composite rankings, headlined Friday's action by choosing the Tennessee Volunteers.

Crouch rose to prominence as a running back, but the Harding University High School (NC) standout doesn't view that as his long-term position. He told Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post last month he views outside linebacker as the better fit given its importance in the modern game, especially in the NFL.

"I want to be smart about it," he said. "My passion is running back. I love to play running back. I love to score touchdowns. Realistically, I feel like linebacker is the best for me."

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson felt that type of foresight represented a smart business decision by Crouch, per Kilgore.

"Smart guy," Peterson said. "It's smart. If you're able to play a different position and be good at it and be as dominant, then me as a running back, I would definitely go that route."

Although Crouch will face a steeper learning curve at the next level because of his limited experience at the marquee position compared to some of his fellow incoming recruits, it's a high-upside signing for the Vols to close out the early signing period.

While Tennessee added to its future defensive line, the Texas Longhorns did the same on the offensive side by adding 4-star tackle Isaiah Hookfin.

Hookfin chose the Horns amid interest from the Baylor Bears, Illinois Fighting Illini and Minnesota Golden Gophers. At 6'5'', he owns a prototypical tackle height, but he'll need to add more power to his 270-pound frame during his time at Texas.

Also earlier on Friday, the Michigan Wolverines bolstered their 2020 class with a commitment from pro-style quarterback JD Johnson.

Johnson told Richard Obert of the Arizona Republic it didn't take long to sell him on Michigan.

"When I went on my unofficial visit, I was blown away by the level of excellence both academically and athletically," he said. "Also over the weekend, I felt a real connection between (quarterbacks) coach (Pep) Hamilton and coach (Jim) Harbaugh."

Looking ahead, the remaining recruits must now wait until Feb. 6, 2019, to sign their national letters of intent to their school of choice. The final signing period for next year's prospects ends April 1.

Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (No. 6 in 247Sports' composite rankings), athlete Bru McCoy (No. 7), defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher (No. 9) and offensive tackle Darnell Wright (No. 10) headline the group of players still deciding where to play college ball.

All recruiting rankings, star ratings and offer details are courtesy of 247Sports.