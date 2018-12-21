Peach Bowl Odds: Florida vs. Michigan Betting Preview, Pick

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Florida and Michigan both own storied bowl histories, but not as much as of late. The Gators are just 1-3 both straight up and against the spread over their last four bowl games, while the Wolverines are just 1-4 SU and 1-3-1 ATS over their last five bowls. In a rematch of a bowl from three seasons ago Florida meets Michigan in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

Why the Florida Gators can cover the spread

The Gators started 6-1 this season, with wins over Mississippi State and LSU, the only loss coming against what turned out to be a pretty good Kentucky team. Florida then lost back-to-back games to eventual SEC East champion Georgia and Missouri, but bounced back to win its last three in a row to finish 5-3 in SEC play.

So the Gators are back in a bowl after missing out last season.

Florida concluded its regular season with a 41-14 romp over rival Florida State. The Gators out-gained the Seminoles that day 536-293 and out-rushed FSU 282-139. Florida out-gained and out-rushed eight of its last 10 opponents, going 7-3 ATS in the process.

The Gators are also 2-1 both SU and ATS this season as underdogs on the college football betting line.

Why the Michigan Wolverines can cover the spread

The Wolverines opened this season with a loss at eventual College Football Playoff qualifier Notre Dame, then won its next 10 games in a row, beating Big Ten West champion Northwestern, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Penn State along the way. Michigan then ended its regular season with a thud, losing at Ohio State 62-39 to finish 8-1 in Big Ten play, but nonetheless is playing in a bowl for the fourth straight season.

The Wolverines only trailed the Buckeyes by one score late into the third quarter but a blocked punt returned for an Ohio State touchdown opened the floodgates.

On the season Michigan, led by the top-ranked defense in FBS, out-gained 11 of its 12 opponents and out-rushed 10 of its 12 foes. The Wolverines are 3-2 ATS this season when favored by 14 points or less.

Smart betting pick

Michigan pounded Florida in the Citrus Bowl three years ago 41-7, then beat the Gators to open last season 33-17. But while the Wolverines are an even better team now, so is Florida. Also, Michigan will play this bowl without leading rusher Karan Higdon and two NFL-worthy defensive starters, who are opting out for the draft. Smart money here takes the Gators and the points.

