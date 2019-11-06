Bulls News: Otto Porter Jr. Ruled Out After Suffering Foot Injury vs. Hawks

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Chicago Bulls swingman Otto Porter Jr. suffered a left foot contusion on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks and was ruled out at halftime.



Porter had 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 12 minutes of action before exiting.

The 26-year-old played only 56 games last season, but he has been fairly durable since he appeared in just 37 games as a rookie in 2013-14.

He played 74 or more games in each of his other four seasons in the league, including when he averaged a career-best 14.7 points and 6.4 rebounds across 77 contests in 2017-18.

The Georgetown product has averaged 11.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists while shooting 38.5 from the floor across the first eight games of this season. He averaged 17.5 points in 15 games last season for the Bulls, who acquired him via trade in February.

Porter is one reason there was some optimism surrounding the Bulls entering this season, but they do have other pieces to fill in on the wing until he returns.

Look for Zach LaVine to remain as a go-to option, while Thaddeus Young and Chandler Hutchison will likely see more playing time for a Bulls team off to a rocky 2-6 start to the season.