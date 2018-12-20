Report: SP Anibal Sanchez, Nationals Agree to 2-Year, $19M Contract

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals are taking steps to reclaim the National League East in 2019, adding Anibal Sanchez to boost their pitching staff.

Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press first reported the agreement between Sanchez and Washington.

Fenech added Sanchez will receive $19 million over two years from the Nationals.

