Report: SP Anibal Sanchez, Nationals Agree to 2-Year, $19M Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 20, 2018

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning of Game 2 of a baseball National League Division Series on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals are taking steps to reclaim the National League East in 2019, adding Anibal Sanchez to boost their pitching staff.

Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press first reported the agreement between Sanchez and Washington.

Fenech added Sanchez will receive $19 million over two years from the Nationals.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

