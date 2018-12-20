3-Star WR Mike Brown-Stephens, Nephew of John Legend, Commits to Minnesota

3-Star WR Mike Brown-Stephens, Nephew of John Legend, Commits to MinnesotaDecember 20, 2018
The University of Minnesota secured a commitment on Wednesday from wide receiver Mike Brown-Stephens, who comes from a rather famous lineage.
Grammy award-winning singer John Legend tweeted out a message of congratulations for his nephew after he announced his decision to play football for the Golden Gophers:
John Legend @johnlegend
So proud of my nephew @MikeBStephens7! This will present a dilemma for me during Ohio St - Minnesota games, but we'll cross that bridge when we get there https://t.co/zxDtlLLo6y
Other than his football acumen, Brown-Stephens may be best known for a 2010 incident when he accidentally broke one of his uncle's Grammy awards.
As for what kind of player Minnesota is getting, Brown-Stephens is rated as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports. The Ohio native is the 132nd-ranked wide receiver and 1,116th overall player in the 2019 recruiting class.
The good news is if the Gophers are ever feeling uneasy heading into a big game, Brown-Stephens can call on Legend to lift their spirits with a song.
Sanders Will Be Different Kind of Alabama Star