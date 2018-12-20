Warriors Rumors: GSW Still Ready to Match Any Patrick McCaw Contract Offer Sheet

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors reportedly plan to match any offer sheet signed by holdout guard Patrick McCaw.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, opposing teams have shown interest in McCaw, but they are "hesitant" to present an offer sheet due to the belief that the Warriors won't part with him.

Haynes noted that McCaw is holding out in hopes of landing a better contract or having his rights renounced by the Warriors, although the latter seems unlikely to happen.

The 23-year-old is reportedly in "good shape," as he has continued to work out in St. Louis, his hometown.

The Milwaukee Bucks selected McCaw in the second round of the 2016 NBA draft out of UNLV before trading him to Golden State on draft night for cash.

While McCaw didn't play a huge role for the Warriors in his first two seasons, he provided quality depth and gave head coach Steve Kerr a versatile chess piece due to his length and athleticism.

In 128 career regular-season games (30 starts), McCaw is averaging 4.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from deep.

He has also appeared in 21 playoff games, averaging 3.1 points and 1.7 rebounds en route to winning a pair of championships.

McCaw's role has largely been assumed by 26-year-old small forward Alfonzo McKinnie this season. In 15.6 minutes per game, McKinnie is averaging 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game as a supporting cast member behind Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Guards Quinn Cook and Damion Lee also have had increased roles along with veterans Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.

The Warriors don't necessarily need McCaw, but retaining a player with his skill set wouldn't hurt given the fact that Golden State is just third in the Western Conference at 21-11 this season.