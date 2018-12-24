2019 NFL Mock Draft: Latest Predictions for First-Round Prospects After Week 16

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Nine teams have clinched a playoff spot and six remain in the hunt for three spots, but 17 franchises are officially focused on the 2019 NFL draft.

And if you haven't heard already, get ready for defense.

Ohio State standout Nick Bosa highlights an impressive group of pass-rushers, and Ed Oliver is among the best defensive tackles. Quarterbacks, though, often attract a whole lot of attention, and there's no clear No. 1 prospect at the position just yet.

Underclassmen such as Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert are included. Some have not officially declared, but the players mentioned hold first-round potential until a final decision arrives.

2019 Mock Draft Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

3. San Francisco 49ers: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

4. New York Jets: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

5. Detroit Lions: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

7. Buffalo Bills: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

8. New York Giants: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

10. Atlanta Falcons: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

11. Carolina Panthers: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

12. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

13. Denver Broncos: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

14. Green Bay Packers: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

15. Miami Dolphins: Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

16. Washington: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

17. Cleveland Browns: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

18. Philadelphia Eagles: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

19. Pittsburgh Steelers: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

20. Tennessee Titans: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

21. Minnesota Vikings: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

22. Indianapolis Colts: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

23. Seattle Seahawks: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

24. Los Angles Chargers: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

25. Oakland Raiders (from DAL): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

26. Baltimore Ravens: Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

27. Houston Texans: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

28. Oakland Raiders (from CHI): Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

29. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

30. Los Angeles Rams: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Devin Bush Jr., LB, Michigan

32. Green Bay Packers (from NO): Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

A knee injury limited Ed Oliver down the stretch of the 2018 campaign, but the All-American has nothing more to prove.

During his freshman year, he racked up 22.5 tackles for loss and nine pass breakups. Oliver collected 16.5 as a sophomore before posting 14.5 despite missing four contests this season.

His scouting report is overwhelmingly positive. Be prepared to hear about a non-issue as the predraft process heats up, though.

In a mid-November game, Oliver stood on the sideline in a coat. Houston coach Major Applewhite told Oliver to remove it, and the NFL-bound junior had an emotional disagreement. That moment will be used as a reason to question Oliver's character.

Applewhite already refuted that being an issue. Oliver is worth every bit of the top-five choice San Francisco would use on him.

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Jaguars find themselves in a dreadful state at quarterback, benching first-round bust Blake Bortles for an ineffective Cody Kessler. Jacksonville should've upgrade the position in the 2018 draft but decided against it; now the team has no choice.

While there's no "fortunate" part of the Jags' dilemma, they're lucky the NFL's other bad teams are basically set at quarterback.

Arizona has Josh Rosen. Oakland is tied to Derek Carr, barring an unforeseen trade. The Jets are locked in with Sam Darnold, and San Francisco is awaiting the return of Jimmy Garoppolo. Atlanta and Detroit aren't moving on from Matt Ryan or Matthew Stafford.

Dwayne Haskins will likely be the top prospect available, potentially even if Oregon's Herbert turns pro.

In Haskins' first season as a starter, he guided Ohio State to a Big Ten championship. The redshirt sophomore completed 70.2 percent of his passes at 9.2 yards per attempt, racking up 4,580 yards and 47 touchdowns to only eight interceptions.

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Although he's only a redshirt sophomore, Byron Murphy is a potential top-15 draft pick.

Following an injury-shortened 2017, the cornerback put together a sensational year. Heading into the Rose Bowl, he's broken up 14 passes—per Pro Football Focus—and grabbed four interceptions.

Murphy's pick-six against Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game was the only touchdown of a 10-3 Washington win. In that contest alone, he snagged two interceptions and sealed the victory with a deflection, earning game MVP honors.

Listed at 5'11" and 182 pounds, Murphy doesn't have overwhelming size. However, he plays with a tenacious mentality that has translated to 56 tackles on the season. Cornerbacks who provide run support are valuable at any level.

Murphy will be an excellent fit anywhere, but the corner-needy Browns would benefit immensely from his presence.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.