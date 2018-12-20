Camping World Bowl Odds: Syracuse vs. West Virginia Betting Preview, Pick

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

West Virginia is just 1-4 straight up and 0-5 against the spread over its last five bowl games. Syracuse, meanwhile, is 3-0 both SU and ATS over its last three bowls, although it's been a while since the Orange played in one. Former conference rivals renew acquaintances when Syracuse meets the Mountaineers in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando.

College football point spread: The Mountaineers opened as seven-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 41.9-34.2 Mountaineers (College football picks on every game)

Why the Syracuse Orange can cover the spread

The Orange started 4-0 this season, then lost close games on the road against both ACC championship game participants, Clemson and Pittsburgh. Syracuse then won four more in a row, lost to Notre Dame but beat Boston College in the season finale 42-21 to finish 6-2 in ACC play.

So the Orange are making their first bowl appearance since 2013.

Syracuse out-gained the Eagles in that last game 575-356 and out-rushed Boston College 213-105. So the Orange out-gained four of their last six opponents and out-rushed four of their last five foes, going 4-1 ATS along the way.

Syracuse also hit the 40-point mark eight times this season.

Why the West Virginia Mountaineers can cover the spread

West Virginia started 8-1 this season, with that thrilling victory at Texas, the only loss coming at pesky Iowa State. The Mountaineers then lost their last two games, by four points at Oklahoma State and by three points to eventual Big 12 champion and College Football Playoff qualifier Oklahoma, to finish 6-3 in Big 12 play.

Still, West Virginia is playing in a bowl for the fifth straight season.

The Mountaineers actually led the Sooners in that season finale 49-45 into the fourth quarter but a fumble near midfield turned into an Oklahoma defensive touchdown, its second of the day, and WVU couldn't recover.

The Mountaineers racked up 704 yards of total offense against Oklahoma. So West Virginia out-gained seven of its nine Big 12 opponents this season, going 4-3-2 ATS in the process. The Mountaineers also hit the 40-point mark eight times this season, including their last five games in a row.

West Virginia will play this bowl without quarterback Will Grier, but the corps of surrounding talent at the skills positions ranks among the best in the country.

Smart betting pick

Motivation might play a big part in this bowl. The Orange are questing for their first 10-win season since 2001, while the Mountaineers are lamenting what could have been if not for those last two losses. And their quarterback doesn't even want to play. Smart money here on the college football odds sides with Syracuse.

College football betting trends

Syracuse is 3-0 ATS in its last three games vs West Virginia.

The total has gone under in four of Syracuse's last five games vs West Virginia.

West Virginia is 0-8 ATS in its last eight games in the playoffs as favorite.

All college football odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.