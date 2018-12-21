The Biggest Takeaways from College Football's Early Signing Period

0 of 7

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The final letters of intent are rolling through fax machines after the bulk of college football's early signing period ended in a flurry of signatures Wednesday.

In addition to committed players making their pledge official, several top-tier prospects announced their college choice. There weren't many nationally covered flips, but one 5-star ensured a Big Ten program wouldn't strike out on its key targets.

As always, if your favorite team has a bad recruiting ranking: Don't worry, stars don't define a player!

Seriously, though, it's important to remember that recruiting performance is the best indicator of national championships. February's signing period will still feature excellent talent, but the foundation of a class happened in this December stretch.