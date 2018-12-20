Early National Signing Day 2018: List of 5-Star Recruits Committed to Schools

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Thirty-four high school football players in the class of 2019 were talented enough to earn five-star designations.

Of the 34, 29 have announced their intentions for the start of their respective collegiate careers, while five remain unsigned after Wednesday's flurry of commitments.

The December early signing period has allowed the top programs in the nation an opportunity to mold their rosters before the major bowl games, and it offers a sense of security for the players, especially those who get to enjoy the final months of high school without the stress of making a college commitment.

Sixteen different FBS programs were able to snag the signature of at least one five-star recruit, but some schools were much more successful than their counterparts at the top of the recruiting rankings.

List of Committed 5-Star Recruits

1. Nolan Smith, DE, Committed to Georgia

2. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

3. Derek Stingley, CB, LSU

4. Zach Harrison, LB, Ohio State

5. Trey Sanders, RB, Alabama

8. Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

11. Kenyon Green, OT, Texas A&M

12. John Emery, RB, LSU

13. Wanya Morris, OT, Tennessee

14. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

15. Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn

16. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

17. Logan Brown, OT, Wisconsin

18. Zacch Pickens, DE, South Carolina

19. Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

20. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

21. Theo Wease, WR, Oklahoma

22. Clay Webb, C, Georgia

23. Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma

24. Travon Walker, DT. Georgia

25. Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

26. Devontae Dobbs, G, Michigan State

27. Frank Ladson, WR, Clemson

28. Antonio Alfano, DE, Alabama

30. DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M

31. Harry Miller, C, Ohio State

32. Kardell Thomas, OT, LSU

33. Akeem Dent, CB, Florida State

34. Dominick Blaylock, WR, Georgia

Player rankings from 247Sports.

Georgia Boasts Quintet Of 5-Star Players

Since arriving at Georgia, Kirby Smart has challenged the best programs in the nation on the recruiting circuit.

The Bulldogs reinforced their status on the recruiting stage in the class of 2019, as they signed the most five-star athletes.

Starting with No. 1 prospect Nolan Smith, the Bulldogs racked up commitments from three defensive players and a pair of offensive stars in the elite group.

Smith is the cornerstone of Georgia's class, and he was joined by linebacker Nakobe Dean Wednesday after the Mississippi native chose the Bulldogs over Alabama and Ole Miss.

Defensive tackle Travon Walker, center Clay Webb and wide receiver Dominick Blaylock round out the impressive collection of players that helped Georgia land the No. 2 overall recruiting class.

For as well as Smart's staff performed on the road, the Bulldogs still could've done a better job, and one commitment they missed out on Wednesday could come back to hurt them for the next few years.

Running back Trey Sanders, who is the No. 5 overall prospect, chose Alabama over Georgia and a handful of other schools.

Sanders is expected to wreak havoc on SEC defenses for years to come, and his signing allowed Alabama to remain comfortably atop the 247 Sports composite team rankings.

Michigan Earns Boost After Wild Week

Going into Wednesday, the Michigan Wolverines were in a tricky situation, or at least that's what the Michigan message boards will tell you.

After losing the commitment of Daxton Hill a week ago, the Wolverines regained the commitment of the nation's top-ranked safety.

While plenty of outside observers were left questioning the decision, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan staff continued to go after Hill's signature, and they eventually got the player they wanted.

By nailing down the lone five-star recruit of their class, the Wolverines leapfrogged Texas to No. 8 in the team rankings.

Hill's commitment was a nice boost for the Wolverines, as they lost out on linebacker Zach Harrison to Ohio State.

At the end of Wednesday's action, Michigan is the top-ranked Big Ten team in the overall rankings with a class that includes 15 four-star and 11 three-star players.

Recruiting information obtained from 247Sports

