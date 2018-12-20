Idaho Potato Bowl 2018: Western Michigan vs. BYU TV Schedule, Time and Odds

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Rarely does a .500 team enter its bowl game as a double-digit point favorite, but that's the case with BYU in the Idaho Potato Bowl.

The Cougars won two of their final three regular-season contests just to become bowl eligible, while Western Michigan closed its MAC slate with one win in its last four.

Kalani Sitake's program missed out a bowl game a year ago, but when they have participated in postseason games this decade, the Cougars have primarily stayed in the Mountain and Pacific time zones.

The Broncos are making their second trip to Boise, Idaho in five years, as they fell to Air Force in the 2014 edition of the game.

Both teams already eclipsed their win totals from a year ago, so a victory Friday afternoon would serve as an added boost heading into 2019.

Idaho Potato Bowl Information

Date: Friday, December 21

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN or ESPN app

Odds (via OddsShark): BYU -12; Over-Under: 49.5

Preview

Before you lay a single penny down on the Idaho Potato Bowl, there are a few things you need to take into consideration.

For starters, taking a 6-6 team as a 12-point favorite is about as bizarre a decision you could make during bowl season.

When you realize BYU possesses the 110th-best offense in the FBS, you should question your betting selection even more.

With freshman quarterback Zach Wilson at the helm, the Cougars averaged 199.6 passing yards per game, which ranks 95th in the nation.

Loren Orr/Getty Images

BYU's rushing attack isn't any better, as its leading rusher Lopini Katoa gained 423 yards on the ground.

Where the Cougars gain your betting trust back is on defense, as they carry the 13th-best team defense in the FBS into Albertsons Stadium.

The unit led by linebacker Sione Takitaki and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga will be tasked with silencing a Western Michigan offense that's capable of putting up impressive numbers on occasion.

The Broncos are also led by a freshman signal-caller in Kaleb Eleby, who took over as starter at the end of October after Jon Wassink suffered an injury.

Eleby's produced decent statistics in four games, but he hasn't done anything to blow anyone away quite yet.

The player with the most potential to break a big play is Western Michigan running back LeVante Bellamy, who has 1,172 yards on 190 carries.

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Bellamy and Jamauri Bogan, who has 15 rushing touchdowns, form a solid 1-2 punch out of the backfield for the Broncos, but they could have trouble Friday against a BYU defense that will focus on stopping the run first.

Even if the BYU defense dominates the contest, Western Michigan still has the potential to flip the game on its head in an instant, which is something you can't say about the Cougars.

After saying all that, if you still want to take BYU to win by double digits, that's a risk you're taking on your own, despite being warned against it.

Prediction

BYU 24, Western Michigan 16

BYU won't cover, but it'll come out on top Friday by limiting Western Michigan's offensive production.

BYU's defense will impose its will during a low-scoring first half, and its offense should gain some confidence moving down the field in the final two quarters.

Wilson eventually turns into the difference-maker with one or two big plays through the air to lead BYU to a 7-6 campaign.

