Aron Baynes to Undergo Surgery After Hand Injury Diagnosed as Break

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes suffered a left fourth metacarpal fracture against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday and will be out indefinitely, per an official team report.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium first reported that Baynes would have surgery for a broken left hand and miss about a month.

NBC Sports Boston posted footage of a visibly frustrated Baynes leaving the court and entering the locker room in the first quarter:

Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston noted when the injury occurred:

A tough defender, the 6'10", 260-pound Baynes ranked third in defensive real plus-minus last season, per ESPN.com. He is averaging 5.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this year.

Rookie big man Robert Williams replaced Baynes in the lineup.

Baynes was a key part of the Celtics rotation last year and started 67 of 81 regular-season games. While his playing time (and starts) have decreased this season, the 32-year-old is still a valuable member of the Celtics rotation thanks to his defensive prowess.

Thankfully, Baynes won't be out for too long, but Williams needs to grow up quickly in his stead. The fact that starting center Al Horford has patellofemoral pain syndrome in his left knee, which has kept him out for six games and counting, only amplifies this notion.

The 27th overall pick in the 2018 draft saw limited action heading into Wednesday, appearing in just 13 games and averaging only 7.6 minutes per game during those contests. He has been seeing more playing time lately with Horford on the bench and delivered some solid performances, including a seven-point, 11-rebound, three-block line against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Daniel Theis should also get more run. The 6'8" 26-year-old is enjoying a productive season in limited action thanks to 7.1 points and 3.6 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game.

Boston doesn't get many breaks in the near future on the schedule, as dates with the 20-9 Milwaukee Bucks and 20-12 Philadelphia 76ers loom before the end of the calendar year. The Celtics' frontcourt depth will be tested most notably in the latter contest with All-Star Joel Embiid manning the post.