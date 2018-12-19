Justin Fields to Play in Sugar Bowl While Exploring Transfer from Georgia

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Georgia quarterback Justin Fields, who is expected to transfer after this season, will still play in the Sugar Bowl against Texas on January 1, per head coach Kirby Smart.

"He decided he wanted to play in the Sugar Bowl, and I told him, 'Absolutely, we want you there,'" Smart said Wednesday, per Mike Griffith of Dawg Nation. "Justin is working extremely hard, he's in the meeting rooms, he's still rolling with our twos. I'm pleased with his work and demeanor; he has had good reps."

Fields has completed 27 of 39 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns. He has also rushed for 266 yards and four scores.

