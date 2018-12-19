Justin Fields to Play in Sugar Bowl While Exploring Transfer from Georgia

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 20, 2018

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 01: Justin Fields #1 of the Georgia Bulldogs runs with the ball in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Georgia quarterback Justin Fields, who is expected to transfer after this season, will still play in the Sugar Bowl against Texas on January 1, per head coach Kirby Smart.

"He decided he wanted to play in the Sugar Bowl, and I told him, 'Absolutely, we want you there,'" Smart said Wednesday, per Mike Griffith of Dawg Nation. "Justin is working extremely hard, he's in the meeting rooms, he's still rolling with our twos. I'm pleased with his work and demeanor; he has had good reps."

Fields has completed 27 of 39 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns. He has also rushed for 266 yards and four scores.

     

