Report: DeMarco Murray Considering Job as Kevin Sumlin's RB Coach at Arizona

December 19, 2018

Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray arrives for an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
James Kenney/Associated Press

Former NFL running back DeMarco Murray could be reunited with Kevin Sumlin on Arizona's coaching staff next season. 

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Murray is "considering" taking a job with the Wildcats as their running backs coach. 

Sumlin was Oklahoma's co-offensive coordinator during Murray's freshman season with the program in 2007.

Since retiring from the NFL in July, Murray has served as a college football analyst for Fox Sports. 

Murray arrived at Oklahoma after Adrian Peterson turned pro. The Nevada native split carries with Chris Brown in his first three years with the Sooners before becoming the go-to running back in 2010. He ran for a career-high 1,214 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior.

After being a third-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2011, Murray had a successful seven-year NFL career with three teams. His best season came in 2014 when he led the league with 392 carries, 1,845 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. 

Sumlin is entering his second year as Arizona's football coach. The 54-year-old went 5-7 in 2018, his first losing season in eight years when he was at the University of Houston. 

